JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Jeffersontown Mayor Bill Dieruf issued a statement on Thursday about the deadly Kroger shooting that happened on Wednesday. Dieruf said his city is in mourning following the tragedy.

“The sense of family here prevails beyond a single home and is embraced throughout our neighborhoods, businesses and schools.”

The mayor also said thought and prayers are with the families of Vickie Jones and Maurice Stallard.

Below is Dieruf’s full statement:

“The City of Jeffersontown is mourning today following the senseless violence that occurred in our community yesterday. The sense of family here prevails beyond a single home and is embraced throughout our neighborhoods, businesses and schools. We are kindred spirits no matter our walk of life or how we worship or what we look like. We take pride in that.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of the Vicki Jones and Maurice Stallard whose lives were cut short in this senseless act – and especially want to remember the grandson who was with his grandfather at the time of the shooting. We also seek a sense of peace for the store employees and residents of our community who were witnesses to the terrible tragedy.

We are grateful to our Jeffersontown Police Department that responded to the scene within minutes and alsowant to thank the Jeffersontown Fire Department and Louisville Metro Police for their assistance. The Jeffersontown officers’ quick action stopped a killer and prevented him from harming anyone else. We also are encouraged by and grateful to the citizens who stepped forward to offer aid and information that helped officers capture the shooter without further incident.

The Jeffersontown City Council and I stand strong with our community today. The action of one individual will not prevent Jeffersontown from maintaining its sense of family and unity. We take pride in our resilient community and know that we will move forward together and not let this incident define us.”

