Jeffersontown Mayor Dieruf to announce run in Louisville mayoral race

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Yet another candidate is throwing their hat in the ring for Louisville mayor.

Jeffersontown Mayor Bill Dieruf has served three terms and now plans to run for Louisville mayor in 2022. His campaign released details of his intention on Thursday, but a formal announcement is expected next week.

Four other candidates have entered the race already:

Co-chair of the Kentucky Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression Shameka Parrish-Wright

Pastor of Kingdom and Christian Life Center Timothy Findley Jr.

Former CEO of 21c Museum Hotels Craig Greenberg

Louisville Metro Council President David James

