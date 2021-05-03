Healthcare workers lose home in Jeffersontown fire

"It's hard realizing what all is gone. There’s years of stuff in there, but that’s what it is. It's just stuff. It’s replaceable," said Katie Davis.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — They spent the last year on the front lines of COVID-19 and now, a Jeffersontown couple will spend the next year trying to rebuild a home they lost in a fire.

Katie and Josh Davis are healthcare workers in Louisville. They'd fallen asleep in different rooms of the house one night and today, are just glad they woke up in time to get out.

"That was the worst day of our lives," Josh Davis said. "It really was. Everything came to a halt. You’re just reacting to everything that’s going on. You don’t know the totality of everything. Your mind is racing."

It happened on Sunday, April 25, just before 6 a.m.

"I woke up to the smell of woodchips or something burning," Katie Davis said. "I went to our bathroom, opened the door and there were embers on the floor. I ran and got my husband and came back up."

She said within a minute, the house was full of thick smoke. The fire alarms were sounding.

"Our first response was to get out and get our dogs out," she said.

The fire department was there within minutes.

"I think we had our phones on us and that was about it. I was barefoot, and people ran out and gave me a hoodie, dry socks and shoes," Katie Davis said.

Days later, the couple walked through the place they used to call home.

One of the few things they were able to salvage was their wedding photo.

"Be thankful for what you got," Josh Davis said. "We’re just thankful to be alive."

The Davis' said they couldn't have gotten through the last week without the help of their family and community.

"The amount of love and support we’ve gotten from friends, family and people we don’t know has been amazing these last few days," Katie Davis said. "We’ve gotten a lot of help and we really appreciate it."

Fire investigators believe the fire started from faulty wiring in the bathroom fan. When asked, 'what's next?' the Davis' said they're taking it day by day, but would like to rebuild. With the fire investigation and insurance claims, Katie and Josh Davis say it could take more than a year to get to that point.

If you'd like to help, a friend created a GoFundMe account to help the Davis' get back on their feet.

