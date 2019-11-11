JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — Jeffersontown held its 24th annual Veterans Day program in its Veterans Memorial Park Sunday afternoon.

The keynote speaker for the event was Missouri-resident and veteran Chuck Lear. Serving in the U.S. Marine Corps in the 1960's, Lear almost lost his life on the battlefield. He credits several others for helping save his life.

"I was just glad to be alive because as I was laying there on the battlefield I didn't think there was much chance of living," Lear said. " I'm fortunate that there weren't more marines wounded like I was."

Lear became a Purple Heart recipient as well as a Paralympic gold medalist in archery.

"This was an honor for us, to come in. He's quite a hero and quite well decorated," John D. Wright said.

Wright served in Vietnam with Lear and the two were very close. Wright is also part of the American Legion Post #244 in Jeffersontown and a Purple Heart recipient.

"Only about 1% of the population ever serves," Wright said. "And we do think of the ones that didn't make it of course and that's part of it."

"At least when I go to D.C. I look on the wall and my name is not there, I cannot complain," Lear said. "I just think we have to honor all of the men and women who are serving and you don't have to have been in a combat role. Whatever job you did was equally as important as those of us in combat."

Jeffersontown's city council recently designated the city as a Purple Heart City. Mayor Bill Dieruf said its a show of support for the community's veterans, including those wounded in combat.

"We as a city are always wanting to do that next great thing to honor our vets. So many times we shake the hand and say thank you but we don't say as Americans we are so proud of what you do," Direuf said.

Dieruf said the city is in the works of placing a Vietnam memorial near the veteran wall.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

►Contact reporter Tyler Emery at temery@WHAS11.com. Follow her on Twitter (@TylerWHAS11) and Facebook.