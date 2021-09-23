Large police presence reported at Jeffersontown High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There is a large police presence at Jeffersontown High School Thursday afternoon.
According to Jeffersontown Dispatch, the school called for assistance and went into lockdown sometime before 1 p.m.
Several Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) cruisers are on the scene.
LMPD Police Chief Erika Shields, who was at a press conference regarding the death of 16-year-old Tyree Smith, provided an update on the situation around 1:25 p.m.
Shields said there was a report of someone who may have entered the school with a gun, but no injuries had been reported.
This is a developing story. We will provide updates as they become available.
