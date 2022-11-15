Jeffersontown High School receives life-saving donation

"We jump at any opportunity to put these tools in the hands of people who can make a difference."

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — One Louisville high school just received new tools that could one day save someone's life in the classroom and beyond.

According to a press release, Jeffersontown High School received a donation of 100 Save-a-Life kits. The kits are part of a nationwide campaign called Stop the Bleed and include a variety of high-quality first aid supplies.

Stop the Bleed provides training and resources across the country to help save the lives of people who are severely injured.

Most recently, a student in Central High School’s Healthcare Magnet used her Stop the Bleed training to save the life of a gunshot victim she encountered on her way home.

The release says the kits will be used if there's an emergency at the school, but they'll also be used by students in the high school's Healthcare Magnet.

“Our number one priority is providing a safe environment for students, alongside learning opportunities that will follow them throughout their lives,” Jeffersontown High School Principal Jarrad Durham said. “This donation helps us advance both of those goals.”

The donation came from Whitney/Strong, a local organization that focuses on education and common ground legislation to end gun violence. They received funding from the Republic Bank Foundation.

“We jump at any opportunity to put these tools in the hands of people who can make a difference,” Executive Director Whitney Austin said. “The idea that these students could one day use these skills and resources to save the life of a classmate, a family member or a neighbor is truly gratifying.”

