Jeffersontown Gaslight Festival canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic



According to a news release, organizers are making arrangements to continue several traditional Gaslight Festival events that can be held safely during the summer months, including the 5K run/walk and the Balloon Glow.



“The Festival Committee has been meeting for months and working with local and state officials to find ways to host the weekend festivities in a safe and healthy manner,” said Bill Reynolds, chair of the board of directors for the Chamber Jeffersontown. “Gaslight is not just an event. It’s a tradition in Jtown so we take this decision very seriously. It was a tough call but one we think is important to the safety and well-being of our exhibitors and visitors.”



The Festival Committee is also working to coordinate and expand its annual Balloon Glow as a drive-thru event. The event is scheduled to take place September 18, and details of the location and time will be announced at a later date.





“Gaslight Festival is an incredibly important part of Jtown’s heritage and history, and we are committed to keeping it alive,” said Deana Epperly Karem, president, and CEO of The Chamber Jeffersontown. “However, the safety of our citizens and guests is the most important factor. Gaslight Festival will look different this year, but it will go on and allow our community to celebrate its unique character. And we look forward to a time when we can physically come back together to celebrate business, community, and relationships.”