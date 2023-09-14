Jeffersontown annual Gaslight Festival; What you need to know

The Gaslight Festival Parade on Thursday featured a special appearance from Ofc. Nick Wilt and his family. He served as grand marshall at the parade.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jeffersontown's annual Gaslight Festival kicked off on Thursday.

The Gaslight Festival Parade featured a special appearance from Ofc. Nick Wilt and his family. He served as grand marshall at the parade.

The president of Jeffersontown's Chamber of Commerce said this year's parade was extra special because of Wilt's involvement.

"We want to show them our support and our love, and that the J-town community has, it has been and is behind them," Chamber President Deana Karem said.

According to their website, the Jeffersontown Community Night was from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Jeffersontown Pavilion. It's the Parade afterparty, and The Checkmates performed.

The Gaslight Balloon Glow is happening Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Skyview Park. The glow begins at 7:15 p.m. and is free.

Over the weekend, more than 135 vendors and more than 130 business, civic and nonprofit organizations will gather in Jeffersontown for the festival. On Friday it is open from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., on Saturday it's open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., then on Sunday it goes from noon to 6 p.m. with a soft close of 5 p.m.

Here are the roads that will be closed from 3 p.m. Friday to 8 p.m. Sunday:

Taylorsville Road from Neal Drive to Jefferson Street

Watterson Trail from Old Louisville Road to Billtown Road

These businesses will sell parking spaces:

Phil Stone

Neutz Brothers Auto Sales

Grassy Lot on Sprowl & College Street

Jeffersontown United Methodist Church

First Baptist Church Jeffersontown

Korea Saehan Church

However, they are not the only parking options according to the website as there are public parking options that are first come, first serve.

