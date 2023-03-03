Fire Chief: Strong winds helped fuel fire in Jeffersontown

It happened at a car lot called "Zad Carz." A historic home that's attached to the dealership is what caught fire according to officials.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Firefighters in eastern Jefferson County were busy with a fire around 6 p.m. in the Jeffersontown area Friday.

It happened at a car lot called "Zad Carz" at the corner of Hurstbourne and Taylorsville Road. A historic home that's attached to the dealership is what caught fire according to officials.

Fire Chief Sean Dreisbach said the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but the strong winds from Friday's weather helped fuel the fire.

"I can tell you that the weather has helped the fire when it actually, to grow the fire and push the fire. So with this when it's very tough for us to try to get ahead of the fire and knock it down. But firefighters were able to do that today, even with the 60-mile-an-hour gusts that we have," he said.

It took approximately 40 firefighters from Jeffersontown, Fern Creek, St. Matthews and Anchorage Middletown to bring the fire under control.

