'Every minute counts when it comes to saving lives': Jeffersontown Fire says new station is all about safety

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jeffersontown Fire and EMS broke ground on a new fire station Wednesday on Taylorsville Road, filling what the department calls a serious need.

Leaders hope it will continue response times in that part of the community and create a relationship with the people the firefighters serve.

"We're hoping this can be a community fire station. We want the community to embrace this firehouse as well as the firefighters that will be protecting them," Chief Sean Dreisbach said.

The new station is all about safety.

When there's an emergency, the department said first responders cannot arrive on the scene fast enough.

"Every minute counts when it comes to saving lives," Dreisbach said. "So having a fire station out in this portion of the area of our community and our district means a lot to us to be able to improve our response times at the edges of our district."

