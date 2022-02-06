Investigation underway after young Kentucky driver found near crashed vehicle days after ice storm

A 20-year-old man’s body was found near his crashed vehicle off Chenoweth Run Road in Jeffersontown on Sunday, according to friends and family.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A family is heartbroken after a search for a young driver missing since Thursday’s ice storm. The 20-year-old man’s body was found near a crashed vehicle off Chenoweth Run Road in Jeffersontown, according to police

The victim's family and friends had been searching the area Saturday night after someone told them they spotted the crashed vehicle.

On Sunday, a large group of volunteers, including police, continued the search until the man’s body was found.

The victim’s friends and family said they have questions about Metro Police’s policy. They allege an officer checked the crash scene on Thursday, after the crash was called in, but reported it was non-injury.

LMPD told WHAS11 News that all aspects of the crash are currently under investigation by their Traffic Unit.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.