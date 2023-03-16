Man attacked with hammer at Jefferson Square Park, suspect arrested

Authorities said the man also punched a police officer in the face.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A bloodied man went to the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections seeking care after being attacked in downtown Louisville on Wednesday, according to a police report.

The man, identified as Keith Swartzendruber, came into the building's lobby bleeding from his head around 5 p.m. He was immediately treated by staff.

He told authorities he had been attacked by a man with a hammer at Jefferson Square Park.

Two Metro Police officers had already begun searching for the assailant, who was later identified as Lonnie Brand, the report said.

Police said as officers approached Brand to apprehend him, he "took a bladed stance" and raised his fists yelling at the officers to "stay back."

As officers tried placing handcuffs on him, Brand allegedly punched one of the officers in the face and attempted to run.

After a short pursuit, he then stopped in a lane of traffic on 5th Street before turning to face the two officers, the report said.

Police said one officer pulled out his baton as he again approached Brand and told him to lie on the ground.

Brand was then placed in handcuffs and taken into LMDC custody. He has been charged with first-degree assault, third-degree assault on a police officer, and fleeing and evading.

Following his arrest, police searched Brand's backpack and found a hammer matching the victim's statements.

The victim was taken to the hospital by EMS for further treatment and the officer who was punched needed no further treatment after being seen by an LMDC nurse.

