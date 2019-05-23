LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson Mall is implementing a new youth escort policy starting June 7.

The policy requires anyone under 18 years old to be accompanied by a parent or guardian who is at least 21 years old on Friday and Saturday after 4 p.m.

The new policy comes in response from concerned retailers and customers noticing a trend of bad behavior from unsupervised kids.

Those who work at the mall on Fridays and Saturdays and are under 18 will be issued IDs for ease of access to work.

