LMPD releases image of 'person of interest' in Jefferson Mall shooting

The teenage victim remains in critical condition at UofL Hospital, according to police.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have released an image of a man who they say is a 'person of interest' in a recent shooting at the Jefferson Mall.

Police ask that anyone with any information regarding this individual call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Reports can also be made online as well.

Authorities said the man in the photo below is a 'person of interest' in this investigation. Police do not know if he is the person who fired the shots.

What happened?

On Monday, police received multiple reports of shots fired at the Jefferson Mall in Okolona around 4:45 p.m.

LMPD said preliminary information indicates there was an altercation between individuals inside the mall, which then spilled out into the parking lot.

During the altercation, a man pulled out a gun and fired several rounds which struck the victim, a teenage boy. Police said the boy remains at University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition.

After the shooting, police said the suspect then fled the scene and is still at large.

LMPD's Homicide Unit is leading the investigation due to the severity of the victim's injuries.

