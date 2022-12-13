Jefferson Mall resumes regular operations after shooting

"We will have increased security and police presence throughout the property," the mall said in a statement.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson Mall is open and resuming operations with heightened security after a shooting on Monday.

The Okolona mall issued a statement Tuesday morning, stating, "Jefferson Mall is operating with normal business hours today following an isolated incident yesterday evening."

The statement goes on to say that Louisville Metro Police officials have said there is "no cause for concern."

On Monday, police said the shooting was caused by an altercation that took place inside the mall which then spilled out into the parking lot.

That’s when police say a man pulled out a gun, fired several rounds and hit another younger man believed to be in his late teens.

The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he was listed in critical condition. Police say the suspect is still at large, and have not provided a description of him at this time.

