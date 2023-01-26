'Continue to take steps to make this into a safe system': Lyndon juvenile detention center to reopen

Since its closure, the Department of Juvenile Justice has been making improvements to the facility, including upgrading the doors, locks and fire alarm system.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky governor announced on Thursday the Jefferson Juvenile Detention Center will reopen soon.

According to a press release from the governor's office, the center located in Lyndon had closed in November after routine testing showed problems with the fire alarm system.

Since its closure, the Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) has been making improvements to the facility, including upgrading the doors, locks and fire alarm system.

Gov. Andy Beshear re-emphasized his commitment to the improvement to the Department of Justice in Kentucky during his Team Kentucky Update.

"So we've acted, and we will continue to act, we will continue to take steps to make this into a safe system where we can protect not only the youth, but our staff that have been assaulted numerous times," he said.

When the facility reopens, only boys younger than 14 years old or those who have been charged with lower-level offenses will be housed there according to the release.

The DJJ will also be looking to hire a new superintendent for the facility.

