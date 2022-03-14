Jefferson County Structure Fire results in one death

Fire crews pulled the person from the fire but they ultimately did not survive.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Monday morning around 1 a.m., Jefferson County fire crews responded to a residential structure fire on Mercury Drive in Fern Creek.

When crews arrived they saw heavy fire showing in the home and someone was still inside.

One person, now identified as Joyce Townsend, was pulled from the house, and she was the only one living there.

Unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries and died at the scene.

An autopsy is underway but preliminary findings showed smoke inhalation and thermal burns were caused due to the house fire.

It took 30 firefighters approximately 20 minutes to get the fire under control, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

