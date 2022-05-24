'Be mindful', Jefferson County residents asked to report ticks to prevent disease

LMPHW will use the results from their "Spot a tick and share" program to create a map of where ticks are being reported and develop outreach and education materials.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ky. — If you are bitten by a tick or find one, the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health & Wellness (LMPHW) is asking that you share it with them for identification purposes.

LMPHW will use the results from their new "Spot a tick and share" program to create a map of where ticks are being reported and develop outreach and education materials.

“After further understanding the importance of tick-borne diseases we saw the need to further research and identify what types of ticks are prevalent in the Metro area to help keep the public safe,” said Connie Mendel, senior deputy director at LMPHW.

Visitors at many of Louisville Metro’s 120 parks can find posters telling them to beware of ticks and explaining how they can submit a tick to LMPHW.

During the late spring and early summer months, outdoor recreation, including hiking, peaks in parks, and outdoor spaces.

"We want everyone to have fun and enjoy the great weather in our beautiful public parks, but at the same time, we want them to be mindful and check themselves for ticks during and after visiting," said Margaret Brosko, acting director of Louisville Metro Parks and Recreation.

What are ticks?

Ticks are small parasites more commonly found in wooded, brushy, and grassy areas. However, people can be exposed to a tick in their own yard as well.

Exposure to ticks can happen year-round, but they tend to be more active during warmer months.

They can spread diseases to both dogs and people and can transmit a number of illnesses like Lyme disease and Rocky Mountain spotted fever (RMSF).

T-I-C-K rules of thumb

T ake precautions and wear insect repellent

I nspect your body for ticks and rashes after being outdoors

C arefully remove the head and body of the tick

K eep monitoring your health for fever, body aches, and rashes, and seek medical attention if they develop.

To submit a tick, place it in a small, air-tight container or zip-lock baggie and cover the sample with rubbing alcohol or hand sanitizer.

The LMPHW asks that you label the container with your name, contact information, and a completed form. Complete one form per tick or tick bite.

You can drop off the sample to LMPHW at 400 E. Gray St. Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

