JCPS offers vaccination clinic after measles outbreak in Ohio

Students, staff and their families got a chance to get up-to-date vaccinations for not only the measles, but for COVID-19 and the flu.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dozens of Jefferson County Public School students, staff and family got their chance to get up to date on vaccinations as the district held a special clinic.

They received shots for measles, COVID-19 and the flu.

After a measles outbreak in Ohio and a confirmed case in Louisville – Dr. Eva Stone, the director of JCPS Health Services, said it is crucial kids get their vaccines. She confirms a large number of students are not up to date.

“We've got nearly 12,000 students in JCPS who are not current on their measles vaccine. Measles can be dangerous for children and unvaccinated children if they are exposed to measles will have to be out of school for 21 days," Stone said.

Some teens helped make the day possible including students from Central High School's pre-med career pathway. They volunteered and helped at the clinic.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.