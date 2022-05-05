Student from 3 JCPS schools walk out in protest of leaked Supreme Court draft

JCPS spokesperson Carolyn Callahan said the students from Atherton, Manual and Ballard high school participated in the walkout on Thursday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Students at three Jefferson County Public Schools walked out of school on Thursday according to a JCPS spokesperson.

JCPS spokesperson Carolyn Callahan said the students from Atherton, Manual and Ballard high school participated in a walkout protesting a leaked Supreme Court draft showed a conservative majority might overturn Roe v. Wade.

Callahan said at Atherton, most students returned to class after an initial walkout into the courtyard. However, some students chose to leave without permission and were let back into school through a side door by another student.

Those students became disruptive and running through the auditorium during another class. They were told to leave the building.

She said it is a policy that once students leave without permission they cannot go back inside the school.

