'Shocked': Jefferson County seeing increase in property tax

Why community members are seeing new numbers.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Patty Murrer said she was shocked when her property tax bill arrived in the mail.

"Yeah, I budget for that every year, you kinda have a feel for what it's going to be and it was significantly more," Murrer said.

Murrer told WHAS11, she's lived in Jefferson County for more than 20 years and this is the largest increase she's seen.

Every four years the county is assessed. This year the areas with the most properties that saw an increase include St. Matthews, Highlands, Jeffersontown, Crescent, parts of Fern Creek, and Audubon Park.

Colleen Younger is the Jefferson County PVA, she said the increase is due to the housing market, low mortgage payments, and the increase in school tax.

"We have to follow the state law. The state law in Kentucky says that every PVA throughout the state has to assess property and 100% fair market value," Younger said.

Younger said earlier this year there was a 25-day period where appeals could be filed. There were some successful cases, however, there are some exceptions.

"If you are 65 years or older and if you are 100% disabled, you are entitled to a homestead or disability exemption on your property. Make sure that your characteristics are correct and if they aren't, we encourage you to let us know because that again can be reflected in your property value," Younger said.

Property taxes are due from now until the first of the new year before penalties.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.