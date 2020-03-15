LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a Jefferson County Fire spokesperson, multiple fire departments are responding to a fire inside the Brown Suburban Condominium homes complex in the 3300 block of Bardstown Rd.

Residents of the complex have been evacuated.

An unknown number of people have been displaced due to the fire.

WHAS11 has a crew on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

