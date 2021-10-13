Jefferson County Fire looking to hire 15-25 new firefighters

A Q&A recruiting event was held for the fire district Wednesday at the West Louisville YMCA. Applications will be accepted until Oct. 22.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — They help people through their most difficult days and now, Jefferson County Fire is looking for its next class of firefighters to join their ranks.

Wednesday, fire officials with Buechel and Anchorage-Middletown fire districts hosted a Q&A session at the West Louisville YMCA to speak with potential recruits.

About 25 people showed up to learn more about the job. The process to join takes about six months and those selected must have EMS and other certifications.

"We wanted to basically explain tonight the dangers that come with the job, but also the morale and the family that you gain by taking on a career like this because it is different than any other job," Jefferson Co. Fire spokesperson Jordan Yuodis said.

They're looking for both men and women to apply for the upcoming classes.

Out of those applicants, they'll select 15 to 25 candidates.

