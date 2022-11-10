Jefferson County Clerk's office prepares for election security

"I can promise our voters that they will have a good election, a fair election and every vote will count."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. —

The Jefferson County Clerk's office is preparing for election security to guarantee voters will experience a fair election with every vote counted.

Jefferson County Clerk, Bobbie Holsclaw, visited eight license branches. This is part of her voter registration blitz to inform voters about the election process and important dates.

"I think it's been a great service to the citizens in order for them to get ready for November 8th, " she said.

Chase Grimes came to the license branch for paperwork, and he decided to register to vote before the 4 p.m. deadline on Oct. 11.

Grimes said, "I feel good, I feel like I'm doing my civic duty and also I feel like I have the power to change things the way I want to see them in this city."

As the election day gets closer, Holsclaw and her team are doing everything they can to prepare for election security.

"And I speak only for Jefferson County," she explained. "I can promise our voters that they will have a good election, a fair election and every vote will count."

This makes voters like Chase more secure about their vote, knowing that Jefferson County is doing all they can to ensure a fair election.

"I'm not really scared that people are misrepresenting votes especially in local elections," Grimes said.

Holsclaw says there will be high security at the polls with cameras monitoring the ballots day and night.

"Right now, they're testing the equipment," she said. "Everything looks really good to go, all of the numbers are right when we test those machines, so we're prepared."

There is no excuse to get out and vote. Jefferson County is even teaming up with TARC to provide free transportation to the polls. Voters in Southern Indiana are eligible if they are registered in Jefferson County.

Grimes said, "yeah everybody get out and vote!"

Holsclaw is remaining hopeful that there will be a bigger voter turnout then the previous year.

Election Day is Nov. 8 and polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

More information on early voting dates can be found here.

