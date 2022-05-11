Jefferson County sees more than 40,000 participate in early voting

The numbers show early voting has been a success for the most part.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 40,000 in Jefferson County took advantage of early in-person no excuse voting, according to the County Clerk’s Office.

Thursday saw 11,240 while Friday saw 13,455 people casting their ballot.

The largest number of people came out Saturday with 15,366 participating at various polling locations across the county.

The numbers seem to show early voting was a success.

WHAS11 News recently spoke with Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams who hoped Kentuckians would take advantage.

“I do hope that voters embrace early voting because if they don’t, it might get repealed because it does cost money and it requires our election officials,” he said.

Those who didn’t get to vote early can still vote on Election Day from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

If you are in line at 6 p.m., you will have the opportunity to vote.

Click here for more information and how to find your polling location.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.