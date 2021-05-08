Visitation, funeral arrangements made for fallen deputy Brandon Shirley

The 26-year-old deputy will be laid to rest Aug. 11 at Southeast Christian Church on Blankenbaker Parkway. A candlelight vigil will be held Friday at 9 p.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Visitation and funeral arrangements have been made for fallen Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Deputy Brandon Shirley.

Shirley was shot and killed in an ambush while working an off-duty security job at Rockford Lane Auto Sales in Shively around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

The visitation for the 26-year-old is scheduled for Aug. 10 at 11 a.m. through 8 p.m. at Owen Funeral Home on Dixie Highway. The funeral takes place the following day at Noon at Southeast Christian Church on Blankenbaker Parkway.

Shirley was remembered by colleagues as well-liked and someone who had a passion for the community. He received a medal of valor for his work during protests in 2020, specifically responding to the shooting of photographer Tyler Gerth.

Community members of Fairdale, where Shirley lived, are planning a candlelight vigil at 9 p.m. Friday. In the community, a memorial created solely by neighbors featured a cross with a message reading, “R.I.P. Brandon."

"He had a passion to serve the community, and that's exactly why he was killed, and that's the tragedy," executive director at Supporting Heroes, Inc. Eric Johnson said. "It should be considered an attack on every citizen because he represents what's good in society."

The Louisville Metro Police Foundation is collecting donations in support of Shirley's family.

Money donated will go towards burial expenses and unexpected costs. Those who wish to donate may do so at saferlouisville.org or on the foundation's Facebook page.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.