LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Officials with Yellow Cab have released a statement just one day after a driver got stuck in floodwaters and drowned.

Yellow Cab said the man was part of the Somalian community. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the driver as 40-year-old Abdinasir Siyat.

“The Yellow Cab family is deeply saddened by the loss of one of our good friends and drivers. We ask for your thoughts and prayers for his family and for the entire Somalian community as we grieve with this horrific tragedy.”

The Yellow Cab family is deeply saddened by the loss of one of our good friends and drivers. We ask for your thoughts and prayers for his family and for the entire Somalian community as we grieve with this horrific tragedy. pic.twitter.com/K2TGUo38UG — YellowCab Louisville (@GoLouCab) September 9, 2018

Metro Police responded around 11 p.m. Saturday after reports of a drowned victim.

Witnesses say the Siyat was traveling west on Oak Street going toward the railroad underpass at 13th and West Oak Streets.

There, they say the cab got stuck in high water and flooded.

Siyat was unable to escape from the vehicle and when police got to it, the cab was fully submerged.

The driver was removed from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

© 2018 WHAS-TV