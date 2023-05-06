Jefferson Commonwealth Attorney Tom Wine has died

"May his memory be a blessing," Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said in a tweet.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Commonwealth Attorney Tom Wine has died after a brief illness.

For over 40 years, Wine served the citizens of Jefferson County.

Wine was a former prosecutor and judge before he was elected Commonwealth's Attorney in 2012 and re-elected in 2018.

"I am saddened to learn of the passing of Tom Wine. Tom served our city as Commonwealth Attorney with honor, dedication and compassion. Rachel and I send our deepest sympathy to Tom’s family. May his memory be a blessing," Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said in a tweet on Saturday morning.

Metro Council's Statement on Tom Wine:

“On behalf of the Louisville Metro Council, we are deeply saddened by the passing of Tom Wine. Tom made significant contributions to our community and the legal profession. This is a great loss for us all, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

The Louisville Bar Association released the following statement in regard to Tom Wine's death:

"All of us at the Louisville Bar Association are shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of our friend and colleague, Commonwealth’s Attorney Tom Wine. Tom was a longtime member of our Board of Directors and a great supporter of our organization, and he will be greatly missed. His legacy in our local legal community is undeniable. Tom has been a mentor to hundreds of attorneys, and he truly set the standard for serving your community with integrity and compassion. We owe him a great debt of gratitude for his long and distinguished career in public service, his unwavering support of our legal and criminal justice communities, and most of all, for his friendship. Our thoughts are with Tom’s friends and family during this difficult time."

In 2009, Wine received the Fair Administration of Justice Award from the Kentucky Association Criminal Defense Lawyers.

He volunteered for several years and in 1996 received the Community Service Award presented by Central Labor Council, AFL-CIO.

He volunteered with the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts and in 2012 received the Silver Beaver Award, the highest award a Boy Scout Council can give a volunteer.

Wine's family asks for privacy during this very difficult time, according to the Office of the Commonwealth's Attorney.

