LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's an unfortunate reality that among the excitement and fanfare of the Kentucky Derby, it's also a time when human trafficking increases.

County Attorney Mike O'Connell said the Derby should be an opportunity to celebrate Louisville, not increased business for traffickers.

“We know sexual exploitation soars when major conventions and sporting events come to town. We must be honest about this fact and use it as a change to encourage our community to, as he said, 'Report these crimes to better protect victims,’” Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell said.

Signs of human trafficking include a group of people traveling together with identical tattoos or branding. The people may appear malnourished, have physical injuries or not have official identification or personal possessions.

To report suspected human trafficking, call 877-K-Y-SAFE-1.