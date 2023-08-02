Jefferson Community and Technical College launching revitalization project in downtown Louisville

The $90 million, multi-year project will create a "dynamic campus" for students and staff to gather, study and relax.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson Community and Technical College (JCTC) is launching a revitalization project in their downtown Louisville campus.

Officials said the $90 million, multi-year project - called Jefferson Rising - will create a "dynamic campus" for students and staff to gather, study and relax. The project also includes classrooms, office areas and new dining and commercial opportunities.

"We are at the dawn of a new generation for Jefferson,” Jefferson President Dr. Ty Handy said. "Jefferson Rising will not only create a world-class academic environment, expanding opportunities for students, the employers we serve and strengthen the surrounding community, Jefferson Rising will also be the foundational project toward an even more vibrant downtown Louisville.”

According to a press release, the first phase of Jefferson Rising will bring a new science building, green space and parking garage between First and Second Streets on West Broadway. There will be a multi-level parking garage facing Second Street with commercial space on the ground level.

The press release states a new 40,000 square-foot academic science building will be located on First Street and eventually replace the 11-story Hartford Hall Tower.

In addition, officials said a green space will be established between the new two buildings and act as a gathering place for students and staff.

Officials said construction will begin in late August.

