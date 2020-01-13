JEFFERSON COUNTY, Indiana — Jefferson County Indiana prosecutor, David Sutter has issued a statement regarding a police pursuit that resulted in a fatal crash Jan. 9.

RELATED: Families want answers, victims identified in deadly Indiana police pursuit that ended in crash

“Following the recent police pursuit crash and the fatalities of local young adults, the Indiana State Police has been investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash to evaluate the actions taken by local law enforcement as well as those who fled from police. I will receive a report of their investigation and will make charging decisions at that time. The initial investigation indicates our local law enforcement officers followed all protocols for this type of engagement with fleeing suspects in the interest of the safety of the public. However, upon completion of the full investigation, I will certainly consider all facts put before me.”

Upon Indiana State Police's initial investigation they indicated that a vehicle fled from police after a traffic infraction stop in Madison, Ind.

The vehicle was driven by 18-year-old Blake Coombs, who lost control of the vehicle on SR-256, striking two utility poles. The fatal crash resulted in the deaths of 18-year-old Tyler Cooley and 19-year-old Brooklyn James. Coombs was critically injured and airlifted to UofL Hospital.

Coombs was unlicensed at the time of the crash.

“Information we have at this time alleges that the driver of the vehicle, Blake S. Coombs, 18, aka Blake Isenhower, fled from lawful detention in Richmond, Indiana and is being investigated for the theft of a vehicle from that facility," Indiana State Police said in a statement.

Additionally, Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Department is investigating a burglary that occurred on the same day of the fatal crash which involved stolen power tools and 40" television. According to police, Coombs and Cooley were possible suspects and power tools and remnants of a television were located at the crash scene.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.