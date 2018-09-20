LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- It's a scenario that continues to play out across Metro Louisville -- drug addicts overdosing and relying on first responders to keep them alive.

In some cases, drug users were found parking in hospital parking lots so in case they overdose, they'll be a few steps away from the emergency room. More than 400 people died from overdoses in Jefferson County last year.

"It can completely destroy a family," said Jefferson County Family Court Judge Denise Brown.

She's had to make the tough decisions of removing children from the home of their drug-addicted parents.

But, Brown, appearing in front of Metro Council's public safety committee, says the return of the Family Drug Court will give parents - who temporarily lost custody of their kids - a chance to gain that custody back.

"Most people don't realize it's as bad as it is until something happens with their children," she said.

In order to reunite families, parents must complete recommended treatment requirements, submit to weekly drug tests, maintain sobriety for at least six months and attend support group meetings.

"We are looking for solutions every day," said Public Safety Committee Chairwoman Jessica Green.

$400,000 was privately raised to pay for the program for the next two years, but Councilwoman Green plans to ask the full metro council to find the funds to pay for the program.

"I think with my colleagues that there will be much interest and much buy-in on this," she said.

"We can see the gaps. We see the need and we want to help," Judge Brown said.

The program, which ended in 2009 because of state budget cuts, returns in October. The public is invited to see what the program entails at an event Wednesday, September 26 from 4 to 6 p.m., in the second-floor Benjamin Shobe Jury Room at the Jefferson County Judicial Center at 700 W. Jefferson St.

