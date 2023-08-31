'I definitely would not be here': Jeff Wyler employee saves coworker's life using CPR

Longtime employee Stacy Park held a CPR class for her coworkers, but little did she know it would help save her life.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is alive after a heroic act done by her coworker.

Stacy Parks has worked at the Jeff Wyler Mercedes-Benz dealership for more than 30 years. Thursday, she was brought to tears as she talked about her coworker's bravery.

"I'm grateful obviously, beyond words," Parks said. "Thank God she took that class that day."

Early March, Parks took the initiative to setup CPR training for all employees at Jeff Wyler. The goal was to teach them how to use the company's AED devices.

Parks says only a few showed up that day -- including fellow employee, Ayanne Cooney.

"When she mentioned it to me, I was immediately like, 'you know what? let me just go ahead and do that.' That way I can get certified. I never thought I would ever use it," Cooney said.

That all changed on July 31 when Parks started to feel unlike herself.

"Different parts throughout the day I was like I don't really feel that well. But it was the last day of the month, and I didn't want to go home because I had too much to do. And thank goodness I didn't," she said.

Just moments later, Parks stopped breathing and suddenly fainted by her desk -- prompting Cooney and others to render aid. That's when Cooney said she ran to grab an AED.

"[I] ripped it open, lifted up your shirt, and put it right here and right there," Cooney said while pointing to her side and chest. "And I just remember listening to the AED. It said no shock needed and I was like 'thank God.' It said start CPR. I didn't even wait. I just went in and kept doing CPR."

Eventually, EMTs took over and rushed Parks to the hospital. She says it's still unclear what caused the incident, but doctors are certain Cooney saved her life.

"If they had not gotten all of this started, I definitely would not be here," she said.

Parks is still recovering and is expected to returned to Jeff Wyler by the end of September. She and Cooney are looking forward to working together again and spreading the importance of CPR.

"I'm so grateful that I did take that class," Cooney said.

Parks plans to hold another CPR class when she returns. She says she already has a list of employees wanting to participate.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.