Jeff Dunham's 'Still Not Cancelled' tour coming to Louisville

This is your chance to see America's favorite ventriloquist live in Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man who brings puppets to life is taking his 44-city North American tour, "Still Not Cancelled", to Louisville.

Jeff Dunham is set to perform at the KFC Yum! Center on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

Standard admission for the show cost about $50 before fees; click here for more ticket information.

The Louisville show is set to begin at 7 p.m.; doors open at 6 p.m.

The comedian is also visiting Lexington's Rupp Arena just days later on Sunday, March 5.

Dunham and his wife Audrey created the Jeff Dunham Family Fund. Through their organization, a portion of every ticket sold is given to various charities and charitable organizations of all kinds, according to a press release.

Don't miss your chance to see Walter, Bubba J, Peanut, and all of Jeff Dunham's other friends live.

