OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — It's not unusual to hear barking near the Oldham County Police station with a dog park next door, but most of the barking isn't coming from Fanta, a 65-pound German Malinois. While Fanta may wish she were playing in the park, she knows when she's at the police station, she's on duty.

"Track, article search, narcotics and apprehension," Tracy Toler, Fanta's handler, said.

While all police officers have their protective Kevlar vests, Fanta is still waiting for hers. That's because a K9 protective vest usually protects against both bullets and handheld weapons and need to be specialized and fitted, which can cost between $1,500 and $3,500 - more than a human's vest.

"They'll go into a room where there is somebody with a weapon and won't think twice about it," Oldham County Assistant Chief Neil Johnson said. "And this just gives that dog protection in case we run into a situation like that."

Over at La Grange Police, their K9 officer is a black Labrador named Mia. Unlike Fanta, Mia's sole job is to search for drugs.

"She is trained and certified to detect the odor of marijuana, cocaine, meth and heroin," La Grange Police Officer Ryan Richins said.

Richins, Mia's partner and dog dad, is looking for a different way to protect his buddy. He's trying to get an early detection warning system for his cruiser.

"If the temperature gets too hot or too cold, my horn will start honking, my siren will go off," he said. "My lights will start flashing and my windows will pop down."

Like Fanta's vest, this system to protect Mia can also cost thousands of dollars, something a smaller police department like La Grange's isn't able to easily buy.

That's where Matt Thompson comes in. A dog owner and a Navy veteran, Thompson is also a member of the Sheepdogs Jeep Club, a group of first responders, veterans and military who love Jeeps and their fellow members in uniform.

The Sheepdogs Jeep Club is holding a fundraiser at the Sauerbeck Family Drive-In - Jeeps Invade the Drive-In - with all the proceeds going to help Fanta get a protective vest and Mia get her early detection warning system.

"The dogs put their lives in danger for us, so it's only right that we try to do something to give back to them," Thompson said.

"Departments pay thousands of dollars for these dogs, but I'm not worried about losing her because of the money," Richins said. "I'm worried about losing her because of she's part of my family."

The fundraiser will be held October 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Anyone can enter their Jeep or car for $20. Spectators can get in for free. For more details, check out their Facebook event.

