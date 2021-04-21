Louisville councilman writes open letter to police chief after protester's arrest

Councilman Jecorey Arthur said he turned to LMPD's Standard Operating Procedure and found 15 different policies were violated when police arrested Denorver Garrett.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In an open letter to Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields, Metro Councilman Jecorey Arthur laid out the policies he believes were violated during an arrest caught on camera last weekend.

"Not just to say these officers need to be suspended, some need to be terminated, but I'm telling you why they need to be suspended and why they need to be terminated,” Councilman Arthur said.

Arthur said he turned to LMPD's Standard Operating Procedure and found 15 different policies were violated when police arrested Denorver Garrett for disorderly conduct on Sunday. In the letter, Arthur mentions a lack of medical care, improper de-escalation techniques and cover-up of Garrett's injuries.

Following the arrest, Chief Shields announced the professional standards unit was opening an investigation.

The department did not respond to a request for a comment on the letter.

Read the full letter here.

