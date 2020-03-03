LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former employee with Jefferson County Youth Detention Center is in trouble for getting paid as if he were in two places at once.

Brian Percentie was a court process officer for the detention center but also worked security at Mall St. Matthews.

An investigation discovered that while he said he was working for the center, he was actually working security during those same hours.

Metro Police investigators say he admitted to officers he had been doing that from January 2017 through May 2019.

Percentie faces theft and official misconduct charges and will be in court on March 13.

