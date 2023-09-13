'We're still trying to dig out of the pandemic right now': JCTC offers CDL driver training

Commercial Driver's License (CDL) drivers is one of the fastest growing occupations in Kentucky.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A truck driver shortage has been impacting the supply chain for several years, but Kentuckians looked to be part of the change on Tuesday.

Commercial Driver's License (CDL) drivers is one of the fastest growing occupations in Kentucky according to Indeed.

However, there is still a lot of ground to make up especially after the pandemic.

"We're still trying to dig out of the pandemic right now," CDL instructor Jeff Brooking said. "But there's so many restrictions being put on the truck drivers at that time plus, when the pandemic hit, and a lot of these factories were closing down because their employees wouldn't come to work because the pandemic, it's gotten a lot harder to make the supply meet the demand."

According to Jefferson Community Technical College's website, those who can both read and write English fluently, are 18 or older, meet the Federal DOT physical requirements including a drug screening and have a valid driver's license meet the entry requirements. Anyone who doesn't have a driver's license must attempt to obtain the learner's permit before classes start.

The program is 160 hours or four weeks full time.

To find out more information and how to apply, click here.

The American Trucking Associations said the industry is facing a shortage of more than 78,000 drivers.

