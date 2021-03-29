JCTA plans caravan, rally against HB 563

The bill also creates $25 million in tax breaks to send kids to private schools. JCTA said that has teachers concerned.



"When textbooks are completely eliminated in terms of funding in the state budget, they can’t understand how the state has $25 million dollars in tax breaks to send kids to private school," he said.



On the opposing side, rallying for the override is supporters of the bill like EdChoice Kentucky, an organization supporting expanded educational opportunities.



“We need school choice to do what we firmly believe is best for our children and their education. We're counting on you to override the Governor's veto on House Bill 563 and do what's right for Kentucky students and families across our state," Jason Crigler of Louisville said.



Supporters of the bill say it will help lower-income families have more options for schooling. However, JCTA said there's also concern about the education service providers under the plan.



"The state could not require a criminal background check for the employees working directly with students and that puts students at risk," McKim said.



JCTA plans to caravan around the capitol starting at 10 a.m.



In the past, Kentucky educators and other supporters have had a large number of supporters for or against education bills.