LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools says the will be open on Monday as a case of coronavirus was confirmed in the area Sunday.

The district says they “plan to be open” and “will remain open” until they receive guidance from Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness.

Because of the confirmed coronavirus case in Jefferson County, they are now moving to Level 5 of their Pandemic Preparedness Plan.

This means officials will work with schools and custodial staff to ensure buildings are clean and disinfected. Students and staff are also being reminded of hand hygiene and proper cough etiquette.

Officials with JCPS will join Mayor Greg Fischer and Governor Andy Beshear during a Monday media briefing to learn about the three new cases of coronavirus in the state.

Those cases bring the total to four statewide.

District officials are urging everyone to follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines:

Wash your hands frequently.

Help young students wash their hands well.

Stay home when you are feeling ill, and consult with a medical professional.

Cover your nose and mouth when coughing and sneezing.

Avoid close contact with anyone with cold- or flu-like symptoms.

