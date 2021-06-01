JCPS votes to delay start of winter sports season

They will meet on January 19th at their next board meeting to reevaluate.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The JCPS board was split down the middle as they voted to continue to delay the start of the winter sports season. There were three options on the table. One of which would have had practices beginning next week and games starting February 1st.

Board members like Corrie Shull said he couldn't vote to allow practices and games in good conscience.

"I think that we need to do all we can to protect our students," Schull said. "We must demonstrate taking precaution and demonstrating that for our students and for this community."

But others like James Craig feel school sports should be able to happen with all the other accommodations places like restaurants are making to be operational.

"It seems to me that our JCPS student athletes are the only ones in the community who are being asked to sacrifice for the greater good," Craig said.

At the end of a long discussion they unanimously voted to endorse limited individual or pod workouts but with no full practice or person to person competition until they meet again in two weeks.

"Give us a chance to assess again, on the 19th, what our community looks like," Board member Linda Duncan said.

The decision on sports also has much to do with the reality of the vaccine. JCPS superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio was clear; they will be receiving the Moderna vaccine which has a 28 day buffer before receiving the booster. The first staff members could receive it as soon as the last week of January.

"Earliest date that we could begin based on the vaccine, if the data does not support a return prior to that," Pollio said.

Which teachers and students will be able to return to in person learning will solely rely on the amount of vaccines they receive. They need nearly 12,000 to bring K-12 teachers and students back.

"Our plan will be dependent upon the number of doses we receive here in approximately 3 weeks," Pollio said.

The district is evaluating numbers and the positivity rate daily, to see they could decrease enough for a return to school. For now, it's looking like that Jan. 19 board meeting, will be the next opportunity for a different outcome.

