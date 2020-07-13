JCPS hosting virtual town hall to discuss back-to-school plan this fall

The district wants to answer questions for parents who are concerned about the upcoming school year.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools is hosting a virtual town hall so parents can have their say on what they think school should look like in the fall.

The meeting will be held on Monday, July 13 at 6 p.m. on the JCPS YouTube channel. Parents can post questions for the district on the JCPS Facebook page or Twitter throughout the day before the town hall.

The district will also provide a phone number at the start of the town hall so parents can text questions or comments during the meeting.

Right now, the first day of school for JCPS students is set for August 12. The Calendar Committee is recommending the first day be delayed until August 25. The starting date would apply to both in-person and online learning, but JCPS has not yet decided how the district will handle classes this fall.

Jimmy Adams, the JCPS Chief of Human Resources, said earlier this month the school year could be a combination of in-person and non-traditional instruction (NTI) days.

“That would be the same with our other calendar, but the goal with this is to be able to bring staff back for additional training and preparation,” Adams said.

The school board will vote to approve the new schedule before the school year begins. The board is currently planning to meet Tuesday, July 21.

The meeting will be live at 6 p.m. at this link.

Hardin County Schools is currently planning to give students the option between in-person and online learning. Kentucky school districts have been given guidelines for how to approach the upcoming school year, but districts are not required to have one specific plan.

