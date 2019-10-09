LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For a second year in a row, residents in Jefferson County will see a slight property tax increase.

The Board of Education voted unanimously to approve the increase for the 2019-2020 fiscal year on Tuesday.

They say in order further support schools and build new ones; the tax rate will go from 72.5 cents per $100 assessed to 73.6 cents on real estate and personal property.

For example, a $100,000 home would be around .92 cents a month or $11 annually.

Last year the JCPS Board raised taxes from 70.4 cents to 72.4 cents. At the time, it was the first time they raised property taxes in 5 years.

