Majority of JCPS employees have asked to receive COVID-19 vaccine, data shows

"We just want to get back to our kids," Tammy Berlin, Vice President of the Jefferson Co. Teachers Association, said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The state of Kentucky asked every school district to survey its teachers, staff and contractors to find out who wanted to receive the COVID-19 vaccine once it is available for the next round of distribution.

Data from Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) reveals about 87% of their employees said they want to receive the vaccine.

Of the more than 14,000 staff and teachers who responded to the survey, only 1,900 declined to receive the vaccine. District spokeswoman Renee Murphy also said about 3,500 employees did not respond to the survey and will be considered as "declining" the vaccine.

"It says people are concerned about their own safety and the safety of their students and they are taking the virus seriously," Berlin said. "I think people are definitely looking forward to the opportunity for going back but we still realize there's still a lot up in the air."

It's still up in the air when the vaccine will rollout for JCPS employees, but the district said the survey indicates how many doses the state will order for the district.

"If people decline that initial round to receive the vaccine, they would be eligible to receive the vaccine at a later time when it's available to the general public," Murphy said.

The drive-through vaccination site at Broadbent Arena is where district employees will get vaccinated. The proposal now would give out doses in order of grade, Kindergarten through 12th Grade.

"Those who work with the littles have to interact with them much more closely and it's really crucial that they get a vaccine," Berlin said.

What is still unknown is what the district will decide to do for employees and staff who opt not to get the vaccine and what that will look like when JCPS returns to in-person learning.

More about the vaccine rollout will be discussed by the Jefferson County Board of Education Tuesday night.

