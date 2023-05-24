JCPS teacher, wrestling coach charged with assault in connection to incident involving student

"I was pleading and begging. I was asking for help, like, 'somebody, please help me.'"

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) history teacher and coach, Damien Smith, faces an assault charge, after police say he attacked one of his students.

The teen, 15-year-old Aniston Curry, is a Western High School freshman and athlete.

He said the alleged assault took place after a team wrestling banquet, about two weeks ago. Amid the "hype," of the post-season celebration, Curry said teammates were making jokes and digs at one another and the coaching staff -- including Smith.

"I thought he was just playing, I laughed it off, he laughed it off," Curry said.

However, the teen alleges the verbal jabs soon turned physical.

"[Smith] came into the room and said, 'There he is. I've got him,'" Curry said. "That's when he slammed me onto the table, put me up against the table."

Curry said Smith began cussing and yelling in his face, slapping him to the ground, repeatedly, and holding him by the collar.

"I was pleading and begging. I was asking for help, like, 'somebody, please help me,'" Curry said.

Following the incident, JCPS had reassigned Smith from the classroom to a position working at a district bus compound.

JCPS Police arrested Smith on Tuesday.

JCPS said the warrant for his arrest was issued following a district investigation.

Appearing before a judge Wednesday, Smith now faces a misdemeanor assault charge.

The judge gave Smith a $5,000 bond and ordered him to have no contact with any JCPS property.

A JCPS spokesperson said Smith "is reassigned and we will review and support any court order." In the meantime, he will not be working with students, the spokesperson said.

"I don't think you should work with kids after that, because when you work with kids, you're trying to, like, keep them safe," Curry said.

Curry is finishing up the school year from home with remote classes. Come fall, he will transfer to a new school.

Smith is due back in court June 9.

