JCPS kicks off annual summer meals program

The district will serve thousands of meals at more than 140 schools and community sites Monday through Friday.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Monday, JCPS kicked off its annual summer meals program, which provides breakfast and lunch five days a week to children in the community.

“It’s hard to express how important this is to the children of this community," Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said.

More than 140 schools and community sites will have food service and six mobile units will stop at several dozen locations to distribute ready-to-eat meals.

Any child younger than 18 is eligible to receive meals, funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

For the past two summers, curbside pickup has been allowed due to a federal waiver during the pandemic. Parents were able to get several days worth of food at once.

This year, Terina Edington with JCPS's nutrition services said the waiver was not extended by Congress. Students will now have to eat meals on site, expected to be a challenge for some parents as gas prices skyrocket.

“I realize it does create a type of barrier for parents with increased gas prices having to come each day to the site.”

Edington said inflation is also impacting food costs for families. She hopes meals through the school will be able to offset those costs.

“In a family of three for example being able to bring their kids for breakfast and lunch every day can be a significant financial help for a family that’s used to their kids being able to get breakfast and lunch," she said.

Last June and July, JCPS served close to 750,000 meals. Edington anticipates an increase in need this summer.

No Kid Hungry Kentucky reported rising participation in summer meal programs across the state during the two years of curbside availability.

Campaign director Kate McDonald said the need would likely continue this summer.

"Summertime has always been the hungriest time of the year for kids and I think that will be doubly impacted by inflation," she said.

McDonald said the organization would like to see waivers extended in the future and that families benefitted from the flexibility.

"These meals should work best for the kids, the families and those providing the meals," she said.

No Kid Hungry helps families find summer meals across their area. Text FOOD or COMIDA to 304-304 to find a site.

JCPS only provides meal service during the day. Edington said they recommend partner Dare to Care for other food assistance.

JCPS said a typical breakfast might include bagels, juice and milk. Lunch could feature chicken, an apple, a biscuit, potato wedges or tots and milk.

A list of the meal sites and times can be found on the JCPS Summer Meals website.

►Contact reporter Grace McKenna at GMcKenna@whas11.com or on Facebook or Twitter.