LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of a JCPS high school student who says their son was attacked at school is suing the district.

The family said a female student at Atherton High School stabbed him in the face with a piece of wood in the school's courtyard last March.

They are now not only suing the district but also superintendent Marty Pollio and Atherton's principal claiming there was not a resource officer or teacher in the courtyard to help him. They also claim he found a resource officer in the cafeteria, but that officer only told him to stay away from the girl.

The family says their son had to be taken to the hospital and have surgery to remove smaller pieces of wood that had broken off.