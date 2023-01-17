'I don't want to make them sick': JCPS students, staff receive vaccines

The CDC recently notified Louisville health officials the area may face a measles outbreak, similar to one currently happening in Ohio.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools are giving their students and staff an opportunity to catch up on their vaccine immunizations at Iroquois High School.

This comes after the CDC recently made Kentucky health officials aware of a measles outbreak in Ohio that could reach the commonwealth.

The announcement of immunizations echoed in the halls, Iroquois High School senior Jakisn Wnden was one of the students who participated.

"I feel very comfortable to take this vaccine so I don't want to make them sick," Jakisn said.

Students who are not up to date on their immunizations were offered flu, COVID-19 shots, and a vaccination for measles.

"Currently, we have identified around 11,000 students that are out of date for their MMR vaccine," Angela Hayes, health service nurse practitioner at JCPS, said.

So now, the school district is going the extra mile to keep their students safe by bringing access to healthcare in their schools.

"We are reaching students that are new to the country that have no insurance, that have no resources to healthcare," Hayes said.

Jakisn said he's not sure when the last time he got his vaccines was since he was raised in Uganda.

In order for students to get immunized, their parent or guardian must sign an authorization form. Jakisn's mother was made aware of him getting vaccinated and she gave written consent for the shots to be given.

As of now, JCPS is not excluding any unvaccinated students from classes or activities unless it's necessary to protect other students.

"If there is an outbreak that occurs in a school building, then a student may have to be excluded from school for a certain amount of time to help protect them and others," Hayes said.

