LOUISVILLE, Ky. — MetroSafe confirms a Jefferson County Public Schools student was hit and injured by a vehicle Monday morning at 10th and Jefferson streets. JCPS said the student is expected to be OK and any injuries appear to be minor.

Officials say the child was hit sometime before 9 a.m. JCPS said the student, who attends Byck Elementary, was hit while walking to his bus stop. A school bus was near where the child was hit.

The child was loaded into an ambulance and taken to the hospital. Other students on the bus were taken off of that bus and onto another one for transport to school.

