LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An Atherton High school student has been arrested after JCPS officials say they were found with a loaded gun at school.

According to JCPS spokesperson Renee Murphy, a student at Atherton alerted staff members about the gun. Staff members were able to take the gun from the student without incident.

A school resource officer arrested and charged the student, who is a juvenile.

The student could face possible criminal charges and will be disciplined according to JCPS policies.